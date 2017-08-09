N3 freeway might be reopened by early Thursday morning
JMPD says engineers had initially predicted that they would be done in the next 48 hours but says progress has been faster.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it anticipates that the N3 might be cleared and ready for motorists to use by 6 am on Thursday morning.
The Geldenhuys interchange on the N3 in Bedfordview collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, injuring five people.
The department's Wayne Minnaar says engineers had initially predicted that they would be done in the next 48 hours but says progress has been faster.
Minnaar says the sweeping and heavy lifting of concrete slabs is underway.
“The structure on the one side of the freeway has already been cleared and it’s just the structure on the southern side that needs to be removed. After that the sweeping of the freeway and removing of the bits and piece will be done, then we should be able to reopen it.”
[GALLERY] N3 Geldenhuys bridge collapse
