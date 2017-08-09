Maimane: Early polls will save SA from looming disaster

Mmusi Maimane's party now plans to bring a motion to dissolve Parliament after its failed motion of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN – Calling an early election is the responsible thing to do, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday.

He says the country will be headed for disaster if new leaders aren't elected.

The DA now plans to bring a motion to dissolve Parliament after its no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma failed on Tuesday.

The party's leadership feels it time to revive the fight against Zuma.

Officials say Section 50 of the Constitution states the president must dissolve the National Assembly if the House adopts a resolution to dissolve, with the supporting vote of members.

Maimane says they still need to lobby the support of opposition parties.

“Where is South Africa going to get the leadership to take it in the right direction? Can we afford more years of Zuma and the ANC protecting each other? So I guess at one level, it’s a choice between those who want corruption to continue and those who want corruption to stop.”

The official opposition says early elections would also afford South Africans an opportunity to speak out about the ANC's continued backing of the scandal-hit president.

Maimane has accused the ruling party of having misguided priorities.

“The ANC has again shown which side it sits on. Opposition parties are coming together to fight the evil of corruption in the ANC. Those in the ANC who voted with us yesterday are coming to their realisation, day by day, that their future is with us. Now is the time that we stand together to save our country.”

He the DA will begin putting the wheel into motion as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise has called the failed vote a “milestone in South Africa's democracy.”

Modise says members who voted in favour of the motion should not be labelled.

“I think ultimately, we should go back as South Africa to say what does a public representative mean?”

She believes Tuesday was a good day for democracy.

“If a member feels strongly, there’s an abstain button... I would say yesterday was another milestone in our democracy - it is good.”

(Edited by Winnie Theltsane