ANCWL: Failed no confidence motion unmasked opposition's ulterior motive
The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has failed with just 21 votes separating the two sides.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) says opposition parties have been exposed by calling for a motion of no confidence in the president which amounts to a diplomatic coup d’état.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has failed, with just 21 votes separating the two sides.
A total of 177 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the motion while 198 voted against it.
The ANCWL’s Toko Xasa says they welcome the outcome of the motion.
“It has really unmasked their interests, which is nothing else but to remove the president and collapse the government.”
Meanwhile, President Zuma is due to deliver the keynote address at the official Women’s Day celebrations in Galeshewe in Kimberly this afternoon.
GALLERY: Zuma survives motion of no confidence
DO SOME WITHIN ANC WANT TO REMOVE ZUMA?
After at least 30 ANC MPs rebelled against instructions to vote to retain the president yesterday, some people in the party may feel it's time for yet another move within the ANC itself to remove Zuma.
They may believe that if they don't act soon, the rebellion against party discipline could grow and that more voters will lose faith in the party.
But Zuma and his allies are unlikely to remain still. He could try to discipline those who have spoken out against him.
Zuma has appeared to be on the back foot for most of the year. It's possible he could try to regain the political initiative but time is running out ahead of the ANC's December conference.
OPPOSITION'S DELIGHT
Opposition parties were also jubilant because the results show at least 26 ANC MPs voted in favour of ousting President Zuma.
Holomisa says the motion of no confidence does not signal the end of the party's quest to remove Zuma.
“Oh yes, it went to the wire because there are only 11 votes which divided us. It’s not the same ANC which always boasts it’s got the numbers, this time we reduced them to nothing.”
Because it was a secret ballot, it’s not possible to know how many ANC MPs chose to abstain or who went against the party line, but the bottom line is that Zuma has survived.
Additional reporting by Stephen Grootes & Lindsay Dentlinger.
