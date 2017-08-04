It's critical to protect PIC from state capture - Jonas

Mcebisi Jonas says the Gupta emails show there's a shadow state running govt and no public institutions are immune from being captured.

CAPE TOWN - Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has urged South Africans to scrutinise all instances of state capture, including those that happen at municipal level.

Jonas spoke at The Gathering hosted by Nandos and the Daily Maverick on Thursday.

He also underlined the critical need to protect the Public Investment Cooperation, the body that manages more than R1 trillion in assets.

Jonas says the Gupta leaked emails have shown there is a shadow state running government and that no public institutions are immune from being captured.

But he says it would be critical if the Public Investment Corporation and the Government Employees' Pension Fund came under threat.

“Imagine if those are captured and those pensions are misdirected because effectively what it implies is that the state will have to shoulder the burden.”

Jonas wants civil society, academics and other think tanks to look at ways to protect state institutions from capture, and ensure that those which are functional, continue to do their work free of threat.

GALLERY: The Gathering: Media Edition