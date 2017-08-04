Hanekom: Many ANC MPs worried about party leadership
Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom says ANC members who support the no confidence motion against President Zuma believe the party needs rescuing.
CAPE TOWN - Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom says that more than half of African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) are very worried about the party’s leadership, and they want action taken to resolve their issues.
Opposition parties have been pushing for a secret ballot during a vote on a Democratic Alliance-sponsored motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma next Tuesday.
They’re hoping it will allow ruling party MPs the chance to vote against Zuma, instead of being forced to toe the party line.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has yet to announce whether MPs will be allowed to vote in secret next week.
But even if the ballot were secret, how many ANC MPs would vote against their president?
Hanekom believes there are many who want action to be taken.
He told The Gathering in Cape Town that ANC members who support the motion believe the party needs rescuing.
Hanekom spoke during a panel discussion between his former Cabinet colleagues Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas.
All three lost their jobs during a reshuffle of ministerial positions earlier this year.
They've all been vocal about the dangers of state capture.
GALLERY: The Gathering: Media Edition
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
