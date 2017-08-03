Mcebisi Jonas: State capture has no holy cows
The former deputy Finance Minister says the leaking of emails from Gupta companies has brought a new dimension to revealing who is in charge of the country.
CAPE TOWN - Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says that the leaking of emails from Gupta companies has brought a new dimension to revealing who is in charge of the country.
Speaking at the Nando’s Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town on Thursday evening, Jonas says that state capture has no holy cows.
Jonas says the country also needs to have a conversation about why the economy has not grown.
He says that the extent to which state capture is stunting economic growth and causing job losses, must be probed.
“And it’s very clear, if you read the leaks, that you actually have a shadow state running the country effectively. That’s the implication of the leaks.”
GALLERY: The Gathering: Media Edition
CHARGES AGAINST GUPTAS
Civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of treason, racketeering, extortion and fraud against the Gupta brothers and President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.
The organisation says that the Guptas and Zuma are at the heart of state capture and the charges laid at the Randburg Police Station on Thursday afternoon are aimed at combatting organised crime.
Outa’s Ben Theron says: “The Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma are at the centre of corruption as we’ve come to know it within the last few month. And it does not help going after the people that have been corrupted, we need to go after the corruptor as well.”
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
-
Every drop counts: Cape Town's weekly water watch
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.