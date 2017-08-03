Mcebisi Jonas: State capture has no holy cows

The former deputy Finance Minister says the leaking of emails from Gupta companies has brought a new dimension to revealing who is in charge of the country.

CAPE TOWN - Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says that the leaking of emails from Gupta companies has brought a new dimension to revealing who is in charge of the country.

Speaking at the Nando’s Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town on Thursday evening, Jonas says that state capture has no holy cows.

Jonas says the country also needs to have a conversation about why the economy has not grown.

He says that the extent to which state capture is stunting economic growth and causing job losses, must be probed.

“And it’s very clear, if you read the leaks, that you actually have a shadow state running the country effectively. That’s the implication of the leaks.”

CHARGES AGAINST GUPTAS

Civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of treason, racketeering, extortion and fraud against the Gupta brothers and President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

The organisation says that the Guptas and Zuma are at the heart of state capture and the charges laid at the Randburg Police Station on Thursday afternoon are aimed at combatting organised crime.

Outa’s Ben Theron says: “The Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma are at the centre of corruption as we’ve come to know it within the last few month. And it does not help going after the people that have been corrupted, we need to go after the corruptor as well.”

Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)