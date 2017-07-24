Building approvals fast-tracked following deadly Garden Route fires

Seven people were killed, thousands were evacuated and hundreds of properties were destroyed in fires in and around Knysna.

CAPE TOWN - Building approvals are being fast-tracked in areas affected by the recent Garden Route wildfires.

Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde and Public Works MEC Donald Grant met with mayors over the weekend to discuss progress in relation to rebuilding in fire ravaged communities.

The Garden Route Rebuild Initiative involves humanitarian relief, as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Winde says further trauma counselling and social support will be made available later this week when a Thusong Mobile will be stationed at the Knysna Town Hall.

There, residents who've lost personal documents in the fire will be able to access government services from Home Affairs, the Department of Labour and Sassa.

Winde says a significant amount of public infrastructure has been damaged and preliminary assessments have already been compiled.

He says key challenges are the instability of burned slopes, which create a risk of mudslides and the re-growth of alien vegetation.

