Letshego Zulu conquers Mount Kilimanjaro in honour of Gugu

Letshego made the decision to join 2017's Trek4Mandela expedition in honour of her late husband, Gugu Zulu, who died last year.

JOHANNESBURG - On the anniversary of her husband's death Letshego Zulu has beaten the odds and summited Mount Kilimanjaro.

She made the decision to join this year's Trek4Mandela expedition in honour of her late husband Gugu Zulu who died while trying to summit.

This year's climb aims to increase access to sanitary towels for hundreds of thousands of girls.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says of the 22 climbers, 18 reached the top of the mountain on Tuesday morning, which is Madiba's birthday.

“For some of us, it was a promise we made to Gugu on the occasion of his passing that we will return to the mountain, and we did. We’d like to thank South Africans for the support they’ve given us.”

