‘Garden Route destruction an opportunity to address existing issues’
Helen Zille says they will be grasping the opportunity after the deadly fires to solve other social issues in the area such as joblessness.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says the recent destruction of the Garden Route will be used as an opportunity to address some issues which existed before the crisis.
The area was swept by an inferno last month, killing seven people and leaving thousands displaced.
The Garden Route Rebuild initiative, which was launched on Thursday, will draw on resources from all three spheres of government, private sector donors and the community to restore the area.
Zille says they will be grasping the opportunity to solve other social issues like joblessness as well.
“In trying to do the rebuild initiative, we need to look at developing skills so that local people can get jobs in this programme. That is going to be done in conjunction with the municipalities so they are able to set priorities and ensure that the funds go to the right targeted places.”
GALLERY: The Garden Route fires in pictures
