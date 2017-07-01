SACP reacts to Zuma’s comments on ANC stalwarts, judiciary

Yesterday, President Jacob Zuma said it was counter to democracy for parties to be able to go to court to win battles they had lost in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that while it welcomes much of President Jacob Zuma’s speech, it believes his attacks on the party’s stalwarts and comments about the judiciary were not correct.

On Friday, Zuma said it was counter to democracy for parties to be able to go to court to win battles they had lost in Parliament.

He also said the African National Congress’ (ANC) veterans believed they were better than the party’s branches.

SACP Second Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila says: “What he says creates the impression that we have no right to express our views on the ANC, which is not correct.”

He says Zuma’s comments about judges was incorrect.

“It also created animosity between us as delegates, as they view us differently during this conference.”

Mapaila says Zuma should use this conference to refine some of his comments.

GALLERY: ANC policy conference

Meanwhile, ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says the SACP is very important to the ruling party, adding that its grievances must be noted.

Duarte says the SACP should understand the importance of speaking to ANC leaders first, before taking their grievances to the media.

“The SACP will never be an uncritical ally of the ANC, we all accept that. I think the SACP has to accept that sometimes it’s better to speak in a boardroom first. The new SACP speaks to the media first and then the ANC.”

Duarte says party leaders have become very cautious in front of the media as they fear they may be misunderstood for statements they make.

“I think we must remember that many people are cautious in front of the media as we don’t know how it’s going to be interpreted any longer.”

The SACP has been a strong critic of Zuma and called for the ANC to remove him from the Union Buildings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)