Businesses can thrive despite economic challenges - Mkhize

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says although the South African economy is facing challenges, it doesn't mean businesses aren’t able to thrive.

He says, however, that the private sector and government will need to work together to ensure there is growth.

Mkhize was speaking to business leaders and ANC officials at the progressive business forum's business briefing at Nasrec.

He says South Africa has inherited an attitude of disunity between the private sector, banks and the public sector.

“We're not going to compete with anybody, we need to operate as one unit. When government goes there, business goes there and banks go there [because] everyone is going to one place and we hunt as a pack.”

Meanwhile, ANC members have arrived here clad in party colours singing struggle songs.

Mkhize says the input of the private will be integrated into the closed session conference discussions.

