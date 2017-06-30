Zuma: ANC can redistribute land within framework of Constitution

He also told the conference that despite some problems facing the ANC, the party still represents the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the majority.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) believes it can find "radical solutions" to redistribute land to black people while remaining within the framework of the Constitution.

Zuma told thousands of delegates at the ANC policy conference that the pace of land restoration and redistribution remains a sore point for millions of South Africans.

He also told the conference that despite some problems facing the ANC the party still represents the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the majority.

“The ANC also seeks to retain and strengthen its position as a strategic centre of power, the leader of the alliance, a disciplined force of the left, a mass movement, and an internationalist movement with an anti-imperialist outlook.”

Zuma has also urged ANC delegates to spent a significant amount of time discussing how to grow the economy and redistribute land.

The president addressed over 4,000 ANC delegates at Nasrec in Soweto on Friday afternoon.

They'll spend the next week discussing the state of the ANC and debating the party's policies.

The president mentioned the technical recession and the ratings downgrades, saying delegates can't afford not to spend time on the economy.

“Our deliberations in this conference on the economy will need to look at what needs to be done to reignite growth over the next five years.”

