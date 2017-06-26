KZN ANC to push for amendment to allow for 2 deputy secretary generals

Provincial chair Sihle Zikalala confirmed this yesterday during his closing address at the general council held at the University of Zululand.

DLANGEZWA – With the African National Congress (ANC)’s national policy conference underway this weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal bloc says it will be pushing for the party’s constitution to be amended to allow for two deputy secretary generals.

Last week, the KZN ANC confirmed to Eyewitness News that it plans to engage with other regions like Gauteng to find agreement on key policy matters.

But President Jacob Zuma has cautioned against the bargaining of candidates.

At the beginning of the gathering last Friday, Zikalala warned against the creation of positions to "accommodate" comrades.

“We must avoid a situation where we’ll propose structures only to accommodate each other, and we must deal with structures on the basis of requirements and purpose.”

But during his closing speech at the congress on Sunday Zikalala said delegates took a different decision.

“There should be a review of the Constitution to accommodate the existence of two deputy secretaries.”

KZN and the Gauteng region’s position is exactly the same despite the two provinces previously having opposing positions on matters concerning the party.