[WATCH] Who did it? Ferrari 488 Spider, Mazda smash-up in Sandton

The sports car was sent into a spin by a Mazda which had allegedly skipped a red light in Sandton on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Social media was abuzz as images of a crashed Ferrari 488 Spider made the rounds since Saturday.

The sports car, worth an estimated R5 million, was allegedly sent into a spin by a Mazda that turned when it was apparently not safe to do so.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash that happened in Sandton on Saturday.

WATCH: Ferrari 488 Spider vs Mazda 4

Video Footage from yesterday's Ferrari 488 crash. A post shared by Motor Magnet (@motor_magnet) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Ascertaining who was really at fault is what most ‘Twitter detectives’ chose to preoccupy themselves with.

Who was wrong again, Ferrari or Mazda? — Skhindisabesuthu (@Moe_Muny) June 24, 2017

The driver of the Mazda must pay, he/she is in trouble. The Ferrari had right of way. https://t.co/ClQp5CEMai — TshepoTsala (@TshepoTsala) June 25, 2017

Both cars are write offs. I hope the Ferrari is paid up coz I don't think there is 7 million in the Mazda's 3rd party cover. — Bathembu (@bfutsh) June 25, 2017

The Mazda didn't skip the red. I was there and saw it. Ferrari came out of nowhere driving like crazy!!! He could've killed pedestrians. — Karen (@05Karen_) June 24, 2017

Who do you think was in the wrong? Use the comments section in this article to share your thoughts.