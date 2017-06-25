Popular Topics
[WATCH] Who did it? Ferrari 488 Spider, Mazda smash-up in Sandton

The sports car was sent into a spin by a Mazda which had allegedly skipped a red light in Sandton on Saturday.

A Ferrari 488 Spider was allegedly sent into a spin by a Mazda which is said to have skipped a red light in Sandton on Saturday. Picture: Instagram @Motor_magnet
A Ferrari 488 Spider was allegedly sent into a spin by a Mazda which is said to have skipped a red light in Sandton on Saturday. Picture: Instagram @Motor_magnet
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Social media was abuzz as images of a crashed Ferrari 488 Spider made the rounds since Saturday.

The sports car, worth an estimated R5 million, was allegedly sent into a spin by a Mazda that turned when it was apparently not safe to do so.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash that happened in Sandton on Saturday.

WATCH: Ferrari 488 Spider vs Mazda 4

Video Footage from yesterday's Ferrari 488 crash.

A post shared by Motor Magnet (@motor_magnet) on

Ascertaining who was really at fault is what most ‘Twitter detectives’ chose to preoccupy themselves with.

Who do you think was in the wrong? Use the comments section in this article to share your thoughts.

Timeline

Comments

