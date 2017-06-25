Two die in EC initiation school fire
Ten other initiates have been treated for smoke inhalation after the school caught alight earlier on Sunday morning, officials say.
CAPE TOWN – Two initiates have died in a fire at an initiation school in the Eastern Cape.
Twenty-five others including their traditional nurses have been taken to a nearby hospital.
Officials say the initiation school caught alight earlier on Sunday morning.
Ten initiates have been treated for smoke inhalation.
Eastern Cape Health Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo says the total number of deaths during the winter initiation period, stands at four.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. This afternoon a group of police, traditional leaders and health officials will be conducting raids in East London where about 30 underage boys were illegally circumcised and shoelaces were used to dress their wounds.”
More in Local
-
#KnysnaFire: Garden Route Park suffered minimal damage
-
Four-day countdown as Grahamstown prepares for 2017 National Arts Festival
-
EFF supports reports of Gupta espionage on its leader
-
ANC in GP congratulates Makhura on his election as co-president of metropolis
-
Illovo workers affiliated to Fawu threaten to strike as wage talks stall
-
‘IsiZulu can’t be SA’s official language’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.