Security tight at presidential guest house ahead of Kabila’s state visit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Security tight at presidential guest house ahead of Kabila’s state visit

Presidents Jacob Zuma and Joseph Kabila are meeting for the 10th bi-national commission between the two countries.

FILE: DRC President Joseph Kabila. Picture: AFP.
FILE: DRC President Joseph Kabila. Picture: AFP.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Security is tight at the presidential guest house in Pretoria today where President Jacob Zuma is hosting his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila.

Congolese residents in South Africa say they will protest against Kabila’s presence her because they maintain he is no longer legitimately president of the Central Africa giant.

Presidents Zuma and Kabila are meeting for the 10th bi-national commission between the two countries.

It’s aimed at deepening political, social, cultural and economic relations.

Members of the Congolese community in South Africa contend that Kabila’s constitutional mandate as president expired last November and he’s no longer legitimately at the helm in Kinshasa.

After deadly protests in the DRC, Kabila agreed to hold elections this year.

His government has since said the process is too expensive at this stage.

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation says it’s not aware of any planned protests during Kabila’s visit to South Africa.

Dirco spokesman Nelson Kgwete says the 10th session of the South Africa-DRC bi-national commission will go ahead.

“The South African government is looking forward to President Kabila’s arrival in Pretoria ahead of the 10th bi-national commission within South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA