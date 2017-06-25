Security tight at presidential guest house ahead of Kabila’s state visit
Presidents Jacob Zuma and Joseph Kabila are meeting for the 10th bi-national commission between the two countries.
JOHANNESBURG – Security is tight at the presidential guest house in Pretoria today where President Jacob Zuma is hosting his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila.
Congolese residents in South Africa say they will protest against Kabila’s presence her because they maintain he is no longer legitimately president of the Central Africa giant.
It’s aimed at deepening political, social, cultural and economic relations.
Members of the Congolese community in South Africa contend that Kabila’s constitutional mandate as president expired last November and he’s no longer legitimately at the helm in Kinshasa.
After deadly protests in the DRC, Kabila agreed to hold elections this year.
His government has since said the process is too expensive at this stage.
Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation says it’s not aware of any planned protests during Kabila’s visit to South Africa.
Dirco spokesman Nelson Kgwete says the 10th session of the South Africa-DRC bi-national commission will go ahead.
“The South African government is looking forward to President Kabila’s arrival in Pretoria ahead of the 10th bi-national commission within South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”
