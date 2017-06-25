SA boy (14) up for Obama lifetime achievement award

Daniel Petersen Jnr has been nominated for his commitment and faithfulness to community work, nation and his philanthropic work.

JOHANNESBURG – A 14-year-old South African boy has been nominated to receive the prestigious lifetime achievement award from former US President Barrack Obama which he would like to collect on 1 July 2017 in New Orleans, USA.

Daniel Petersen Jnr has been nominated for his commitment and faithfulness to community work, nation and his philanthropic work.

He started playing drums at the age of one and he received Yamaha drum kit when he made history as the youngest artist to receive a full endorsement from Yamaha and Anatolian cymbals at the age of four.

Petersen Jnr performed for former President Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka among other prominent people; he also performs on the soundtrack of the film, Kalushi – the story of Solomon Mahlangu.

He also became South Africa’s youngest university student. He was enrolled at the University of the Western Cape in 2011.

He says he’s honoured to receive such an award.

“All I can say is that I am just so happy. Words cannot express how I am feeling. I am just happy that I can and am able to achieve this award.”