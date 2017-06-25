Mashatile: We must rebuild the moral integrity of the ANC

Paul Mashatile delivered a closing address at the provincial party's policy conference on Sunday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Chair Paul Mashatile says the provincial party has agreed the moral integrity of the party needs to be rebuilt.

Mashatile delivered a closing address at the provincial party's policy conference on Sunday evening.

The provincial ANC held the conference this weekend to prepare for the party's national policy gathering next week.



Mashatile says the ruling party needs to reclaim its place in society.

“We have agreed that we must rebuild the moral integrity of the ANC, and once more ensure that the ANC continues to be a leader of society and a parliament of the people.”

Earlier this month Mashatile warned the party has been deeply divided and the succession debate has again become the source of even more division.

He has urged the party's members to elect a leader who will unite the party ahead of the national conference.

Mashatile said now more than ever the ANC needs leaders who are not afraid to speak the truth.

Although Gauteng chairperson has not publicly declared where his vote will go, he has not made his feelings about wanting President Jacob Zuma to step down a secret.

Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze