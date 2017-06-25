Speaking at the KZN ANC general council Sihle Zikalala said Zuma is under attack because outside want the ANC out of power.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) chair Sihle Zikalala says there is a convergence of forces who share a common goal to have President Jacob Zuma removed from office.

Zikalala was speaking during his closing address at the provincial general council near Empangeni.

He says President Zuma is constantly attacked because he is the leader of the ANC, which outside forces ultimately want to see removed from power.

There's been resounding support for the President since the beginning of the conference, with Zuma addressing delegates at the start of the congress.

Zikalala began his address by chanting “Long live President Jacob Zuma”, while he reaffirmed support for Zuma by referring to what he calls ‘forces’.

“The reality is that the enemy does not only want to remove President Jacob Zuma but in the end, they want to remove even the ANC.”

The ANC KZN chair urged delegates to avoid allowing their individual conduct and desires to tarnish the image of the party.