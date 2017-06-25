MEC Lesufi given R40 billion to improve GP education
The MEC says he will focus on the acceleration of proper education and building more infrastructure to create a conducive environment for learning.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has been allocated R40 billion this financial year to deal with the education matters in the province.
Lesufi is set to deliver the budget vote speech at the provincial legislature on Tuesday to outline how the money is going to be used.
The MEC says he will be focusing more on the acceleration of proper education in the province and building more infrastructure to create a conducive environment for learning.
He says the province has been successful on its e-learning programme on grade twelve classes and is now working on consolidating other grades.
“This year we are consolidating grade 11, we are now bringing them on the paperless platform and in 2018 we will then bring our grade 9 and 10. We are on track to ensure that all our schools in the townships are on a paperless platform so that our children can compete with the best across the globe.”
Lesufi says theft and vandalism is still a major challenge in Gauteng schools.
“Since the installation of paperless classrooms the level of thuggery and vandalism has taken an ugly turn and we are worried. We are calling on the police to assist us, but we are not going to be deterred by this kind of thing.”
