EFF supports reports of Gupta espionage on its leader

The EFF says most of the trips made by Malema which have been reported in the media were never publicly announced.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the Gupta family has definitely been spying on its leader, Julius Malema.

The party says the family has access to the travel itinerary and ID number of the party leader and Members of Parliament.

At the same time, the Sunday Times is reporting that leaked documents have revealed that the Gupta family has apparently been spying on some of South Africa’s top banking bosses and their families.

The EFF says most of the trips made by Malema which have been reported in the media were never publicly announced.

The red berets say they clearly obtained this information from both the home affairs and state security departments.

Malema’s party says it’s aware that the controversial business family possesses spying equipment from Russian brought illegally into the country.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the Gupta family must know that the eff is not scared of them.

“We want to confirm that that is true and now we have hard core evidence that these newspapers are using and have attained from the Gupta email leaks.

Ndlozi says Malema will meet them toe to toe right at their doorstep.

“We want to give the Guptas a strong warning that if the authorities do not step in and take decisive action against them, we will take their action to their doorstep. We will meet them toe-to-toe because we are not scared of them.”