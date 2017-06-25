Popular Topics
ANC in GP congratulates Makhura on his election as co-president of metropolis

The ruling party says it’s confident Makhura will contribute significantly to the repositioning of the Gauteng province at a global level.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has congratulated its deputy chairperson and Premier David Makhura on his election as the co-president of the metropolis.

He was elected at the world association of major metropolises an association made up of 138 major cities across the world.

The ruling party says it’s confident Makhura will contribute significantly to the repositioning of the Gauteng province at a global level.

The ANC Provincial spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says, “The people of Gauteng stand to benefit from better-accelerated service delivery because he serving in such a structure, that’s responsible for about 138 cities across the world means that he will be able to learn the structures that can also be implemented in Gauteng.”

