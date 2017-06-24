Popular Topics
Go

Zuma visits disgruntled Lusikisiki residents

Lusikisiki is faced with enormous challenges relating to huge service delivery backlogs in infrastructure, high levels of poverty, crime and underdevelopment.

President Jacob Zuma visits Lusikisiki community in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 24 June 2017. Picture: Twitter @SAPoliceService
President Jacob Zuma visits Lusikisiki community in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 24 June 2017. Picture: Twitter @SAPoliceService
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma is engaging with residents of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape about building safer communities and the improvement of service delivery in the area and the surrounding communities.

Zuma is in the province this Saturday afternoon as part of his Siyahlola Presidential tour that aims to listen to the needs of the communities.

Lusikisiki is faced with enormous challenges relating to huge service delivery backlogs in infrastructure, high levels of poverty, crime and underdevelopment especially among the youth.

Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says, “There have been a lot of complaints from the community that the levels of crime are quite high in the area. There is a gang that has been terrorising villagers, and so the President decided to come to the area to see for himself whether basic services are being provided to people.”

