Zuma visits disgruntled Lusikisiki residents
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma is engaging with residents of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape about building safer communities and the improvement of service delivery in the area and the surrounding communities.
Zuma is in the province this Saturday afternoon as part of his Siyahlola Presidential tour that aims to listen to the needs of the communities.
Lusikisiki is faced with enormous challenges relating to huge service delivery backlogs in infrastructure, high levels of poverty, crime and underdevelopment especially among the youth.
#PoliceMinistry President Jacob Zuma & Police Minister @MbalulaFikile @ Lusikisiki to monitor government work, unveil new #SAPS Station. NP pic.twitter.com/m7wFiBtn8k— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 24, 2017
President Zuma and @MbalulaFikile will today official open this new police station in Lusikisiki, EC #Siyahlola pic.twitter.com/XUOE2Kc9ja— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 24, 2017
Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says, “There have been a lot of complaints from the community that the levels of crime are quite high in the area. There is a gang that has been terrorising villagers, and so the President decided to come to the area to see for himself whether basic services are being provided to people.”
