Relatives handed 23-year sentence for EC shepherd’s murder

CAPE TOWN – Two Eastern Cape men who murdered a shepherd in Willowvale will spend just over two decades behind bars.

Masixole Mangethe and his uncle Sithembele Mangethe were sentenced to 23 years in jail in the Willowvale Regional Magistrate Court this week.

They killed a 45-year-old man and dumped his body in a pit toilet last year.

The police's Jackson Manatha says South African Police Service management has welcomed the verdict.

“Up to this point in time he motive for the killing is not yet clear, but we are happy that we got such a heft sentence. That will send out a strong message to all the murderers that the police are here to do their job and the courts are also here to do their job.”

At the same time, Uitenhage police arrested three men believed to be part of an ATM card swopping syndicate.

A car chase ensued when police received a tip off that the trio had allegedly swapped a card at the Uitenhage mall on Thursday.

Spokesperson Gerda Swart says, “After investigations it was revealed the complainant’s bankcard and cash were found in the possession of the suspect. Further investigations revealed that the driver of the VW Polo was also wanted on a warrant of arrest. All three were arrested on the spot.”