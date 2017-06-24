Parliament reaches wage settlement with workers affiliated to Nehawu

The parties agreed on a 7.5% salary increase for the 2017/2018 financial year to be backdated to April.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament has reached a wage settlement with its employees affiliated to National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

The parties agreed on a 7.5% salary increase for the 2017/2018 financial year to be backdated to April.

The trade union initially demanded a 10.2% hike in March.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “Both parties believe that this is quite reasonable given the prevailing economic conditions and the decline in Parliamentary budget allocation from the Treasury over the last few years.”

Nehawu branch chairperson Sthembiso Tembe believes this is a fair compromise.

“We have been demanding something that’s much bigger than that but is not far away from what we have been demanding.

“But then we said 7.5% is not that bad considering the financial situation of Parliament and financial situation of the country.”