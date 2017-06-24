Parliament reaches wage settlement with workers affiliated to Nehawu
The parties agreed on a 7.5% salary increase for the 2017/2018 financial year to be backdated to April.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament has reached a wage settlement with its employees affiliated to National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).
The parties agreed on a 7.5% salary increase for the 2017/2018 financial year to be backdated to April.
The trade union initially demanded a 10.2% hike in March.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “Both parties believe that this is quite reasonable given the prevailing economic conditions and the decline in Parliamentary budget allocation from the Treasury over the last few years.”
Nehawu branch chairperson Sthembiso Tembe believes this is a fair compromise.
“We have been demanding something that’s much bigger than that but is not far away from what we have been demanding.
“But then we said 7.5% is not that bad considering the financial situation of Parliament and financial situation of the country.”
More in Local
-
Mkhize pleads with ANC KZN to restore unity, says divisions are harmful
-
Matla a Bana expresses concerns over jail sentence given to Andre Retief
-
Maswanganyi initiates strategies in SOEs to ensure proper management
-
Lynne Brown: The interim arrangements represents new dawn at Eskom
-
Zuma cautions against 'bargaining candidates' driven by material conditions
-
Ramaphosa slams suggestions to amend Constitutional mandate of Sarb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.