Dirco: No word of protests as Kabila prepares to visit SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Dirco: No word of protests as Kabila prepares to visit SA

Government denies knowledge of any reports that members of the Congolese community in SA will disrupt the visit.

FILE: DRC President Joseph Kabila. Picture: AFP.
FILE: DRC President Joseph Kabila. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Government denies knowledge of any reports that members of the Congolese community in SA will disrupt the visit.

Government says it is looking forward to welcoming the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Joseph Kabila in Pretoria on Sunday.

The South African government says the visit will happen, despite reports citing that members of the Congolese community in South Africa have threatened to disrupt Kabila’s state visit and interactions with President Jacob Zuma.
Members of the Congolese community claim the DRC president is no longer legally in power.

The department of international relations and corporation’s spokesman Nelson Kgwete says the meeting will go on as scheduled.
“The government has not been notified of any intention by any party or organisation to stage any form of protest related to the visit by President Kabila.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA