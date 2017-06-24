Dirco: No word of protests as Kabila prepares to visit SA

Government denies knowledge of any reports that members of the Congolese community in SA will disrupt the visit.

JOHANNESBURG – Government denies knowledge of any reports that members of the Congolese community in SA will disrupt the visit.

Government says it is looking forward to welcoming the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Joseph Kabila in Pretoria on Sunday.

The South African government says the visit will happen, despite reports citing that members of the Congolese community in South Africa have threatened to disrupt Kabila’s state visit and interactions with President Jacob Zuma.

Members of the Congolese community claim the DRC president is no longer legally in power.

The department of international relations and corporation’s spokesman Nelson Kgwete says the meeting will go on as scheduled.

“The government has not been notified of any intention by any party or organisation to stage any form of protest related to the visit by President Kabila.”