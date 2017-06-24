Two die in R21 multivehicle crash
Motorists are urged to avoid the highway which has been closed off to all north-bound traffic after two trucks and five trucks collided.
JOHANNESBURG –Two people have died and three others injured after two trucks and five cars collided along the R21 north in Kempton Park.
Ekurhuleni emergency services say the injured have been taken to hospital for further care.
Spokesman Daine Jones says the highway has been closed off to all north-bound traffic until the scene has been cleared.
“We advise all members of the public that is travelling on the R21 Pretoria direction to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”
