Mkhwebane open to talking to those opposed to her report on Bankorp

Parliament is planning to legally challenge Mkhwebane's report in a judicial review and Absa is also planning legal action.

CAPE TOWN – Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she’s open to talking to those opposed to her report on the Bankorp bailout.

There’s been criticism in a number of quarters after she stated that government and the Reserve Bank had failed to protect the public by bailing out Bankorp between 1985 and 1991.

Mkhwebane recommended changes to the Constitutional mandate of the central bank.

The Public Protector does not believe she overstepped her mark.

“I haven’t overstepped and I think those will be the deliberations which we’ll be having further and again, I’ll see how the notice of motion, the content and why are they disputing that. we’ll take it from there.”

Mkhwebane has welcomed the legal action by those opposed to the report, saying it is within their rights to do so.

‘WITHIN THEIR RIGHTS’

Mkhwebane believes those opposing her findings on the Bankorp bailout are within their rights to challenge it.

While visiting Masiphumelele on Friday, Mkhwebane said she welcomes the legal action planned by Absa and Parliament over her report.

“That is welcomed, I mean it is within their right to do that. And I think we will find an opportunity to engage more, ventilate on the issues we need to discuss.”

Mkhwebane said there also needs to be a re-look at whether the laws in the country are benefitting South Africans, especially at a grassroots level.

“When I compile reports, I need to check what prejudice did the person who has been affected by that conduct is facing.

“So now the prejudice is South Africans should have benefitted from that money but on top of that, is the current status quo benefitting South Africans - which I don’t think it's benefitting South Africans.”

