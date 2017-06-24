Mkhize pleads with ANC KZN to restore unity, says divisions are harmful

Zweli Mkhize says the divisions within the KZN ANC are a major challenge and could impact on the important role the region plays during conferences.

DLANGEZWA, KWAZULU-NATAL – African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize has pleaded with the KwaZulu-Natal region to restore unity in the party, saying divisions in the province are having an impact at a national level.

Mkhize has officially opened a meeting at the University of Zululand and was joined by national executive committee members Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Siyabonga Cwele, Mildred Oliphant and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The aim of the meeting, which brings together hundreds of delegates, is to discuss the policy direction for the governing party.

President Jacob Zuma also attended the gathering after concluding a state visit to Swaziland.

Mkhize says the divisions within the KwaZulu-Natal ANC are a major challenge and could impact on the important role the region plays during conferences.

“Whatever is happening in KwaZulu-Natal will have a similar impact at national level.”

Mkhize says party members must be able to discuss their differences constructively.

“It’s important for all of us to always know that all of us are here to serve our people through the ANC. It’s not the ANC that must suffer so that we can have our personal interests to be served.”

While the aim of the meeting is to discuss policy documents the ANC Youth and Women’s Leagues already expressed that they will be endorsing Dlamini-Zuma at the December elective conference.

MORE EDUCATION NEEDED FOR MEMBERS

Mkhize says political education needs to be deepened so that members who didn’t grow up under apartheid aren't easily swayed by the enemy.

He says the organisation is under attack from the opposition, some of which he says is covert.

The ANC Treasurer-General has made a strong plea for unity in the province, saying divisions in KwaZulu-Natal have an impact in the party at a national level.

Mkhize says the party must be unified.

“The ANC is not a coalition of factions, the ANC is one organisation. It’s important for us to discuss where we’ve got a difference of views to a point where we’re ultimately able to say this is what best for the African National Congress.”

Meanwhile, The provincial ANC has said there are no plans to discuss the leadership race ahead of the elective conference in December.

But KZN ANC chair Kwazi Mshengu said young people in the province already know who they want to endorse.

“And I'm sure during the course of this PGC we’ll get the opportunity to lobby ANC structures to agree that in the national conference, among other leaders that we’ll elect those leaders must be led by comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.”

This was followed by loud cheering and clapping.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)