Matla a Bana expresses concerns over jail sentence given to Andre Retief
Andre Retief was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, suspended for five years, in the sexual offences court in Parow in 2015.
CAPE TOWN – A children’s organisation has expressed support for calls by the national prosecuting authority to have a convicted Paedophile’s suspended sentence overturned.
He was convicted for the distribution and manufacturing of child porn images and videos.
Retief was convicted on more than 2,000 sexual offences charges in 2015.
State Prosecutor Evadne Kortje says the sexual offences court in Parow downplayed the seriousness of the offences.
Kortje also disagrees with the magistrate's findings that Retief does not pose a danger to society.
Children’s organisation Matla a Bana’s Monique Strydom agrees.
“If somebody like this walks, it sends out a message to all the victims that people will get away so don’t report, and to perpetrators that you can get away.”
The defence has argued, the fact that Retief has been undergoing therapy for the past few years and pleaded guilty should be seen as a sign of remorse.
Judgement will be delivered in the coming weeks.
