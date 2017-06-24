Maswanganyi initiates strategies in SOEs to ensure proper management

The Transport Minister says the presidential review commission identified several shortcomings in state-owned entities.

PRETORIA – Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says his department has initiated turnaround strategies in several state-owned entities in his portfolio to ensure they are properly managed and execute their mandate.

Maswanganyi was speaking at a briefing on the performance of the transport sector SOEs which include South African National Road Agency Limited, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Airports Company South Africa.

The Transport Minister says the presidential review commission identified several shortcomings in state-owned entities.

It found that the governance, ownership policy and oversight systems were inadequate.

Maswanganyi says plans are being implemented to fix this.

“The proposed turnaround strategy should include improvements in relation to structures, systems and people. Also, we’ll make sure that we strengthen the governance structures of these entities.”

The minister intends to have the strategies implemented by the end of this financial year.

WELCOMES PRASA PROBE

Maswanganyi said he’s not going to stop any investigation or attempt to hide wrongdoing at the Prasa.

Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe has stated in court papers that the Hawks have for two years failed to investigate contracts worth more than R9 billion.

Maswanganyi said he welcomes any investigation at Prasa.

“And we are not going to hide anything. We have never stopped anybody from investigation purported, or allegations of maladministration and fraud in Prasa.”

The minister declined to comment on the status of the Prasa board, except to say it no longer has a quorum.

“I wouldn’t want to go deep into the issues of Prasa board because they are still internal. We have given Prasa an opportunity to respond to the issues that I have raised with them.”

Maswanganyi said he doesn’t want to speak about the Prasa board publicly without its members having their right of reply.

WON'T EXPLAIN RE-APPOINTMENT OF 4 ACSA BOARD MEMBERS

At the same time, the Transport Minister has refused to explain why he’s re-appointed four people to the Acsa board who had been removed by his predecessor Dipuo Peters.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused Maswanganyi of irregularly appointing the four.

The party wrote to the minister demanding that the group be barred from board meetings pending the finalisation of a judicial review of their appointments.

Among the four is an advocate identified in the Gupta leaks as being selected by the controversial family to sit on the board.

Maswanganyi confirmed having received the letter from the EFF but dodged a question on whether he’s acceded to the demand that the four board members be barred from attending meetings.

“And we’re responding in regard to that case. I don’t have to go into details, for an instant that I’ve stopped the board meeting, but I’ve never convened any board meeting for their ordinary business. So, allow the process to take its own course.”

Maswanganyi twice ignored Eyewitness News’ request for him to explain his rationale for the re-appointment of board members who had been removed by his predecessor.

He did, however, say he’s unaware of any Acsa board member with links to what he termed a business family.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)