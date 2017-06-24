Breaking: Mantashe says 4 ANC leaders have confirmed Gupta emails are real

The emails, which have been made public, detail the extent of the Gupta family’s influence on politicians and state-owned entities.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says four ANC leaders implicated in the so-called Gupta leaks have confirmed the emails authenticity and he’s praised them for owning up to this.

Mantashe was speaking at the opening of the ANC’s Gauteng’s policy conference last night.

Just two days ago the President Jacob Zuma told Parliament the authenticity of the emails implicating government officials in widespread corruption needs to be verified first.

Mantashe seems to suggest the emails are legit.

“Up to now four of our comrades have owned up. Four, yes, have owned up to the emails.”

He says he is happy those implicated are owning up.

“There’s nothing that makes me happy when comrades own up, I love that. that’s the beginning of wisdom because it makes our lives as a movement easy.”

Mantashe says the commission of inquiry into state capture must be instituted soon to establish truth from facts.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)