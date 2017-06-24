Jeremy Cronin: South Africa still needs the ANC

The SACP Jeremy Cronin says the ANC needs to go back to its glory days going back to values that the likes of Oliver Tambo embodied.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it isn’t celebrating the challenges faced by the African National Congress (ANC) and wants to help restore the governing party.

The Communist Party held a fundraiser dinner in Johannesburg last on Friday night.

It says the tripartite alliance is in serious trouble.

He says South Africa still needs the ANC.

“If it wasn’t for the ANC we’d not have had the negotiated breakthrough in South Africa. We’d not have had a Nelson Mandela, we’d not have had all the good ingredients that made up help countries like Libya and Syria.”

Cronin adds: “We’re certainly not celebrating the challenges of the ANC currently. We’d like to be helping and perfecting the ANC to recover.”

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address and says there’s never been a greater need ever before than now for a strong tripartite alliance.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)