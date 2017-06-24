Ioane brace gives New Zealand win against Lions in first test

Parliament reaches wage settlement with workers affiliated to Nehawu
Sean O'Brien and Rhys Webb crossed for the Lions, who now play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday before the second test next Saturday.
EDEN PARK – Rieko Ioane scored two tries as the All Blacks beat the British and Irish Lions 30-15 in the first test at Eden Park on Saturday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Codie Taylor also crossed in the first half for the world champions.
The All Blacks had held a narrow 13-8 lead at halftime.
