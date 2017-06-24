Popular Topics
Go

Ioane brace gives New Zealand win against Lions in first test

Sean O'Brien and Rhys Webb crossed for the Lions, who now play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday before the second test next Saturday.

New Zealand All Blacks player Aaron Cruden (R) tackles British and Irish Lions player Ken Owens (C) during their Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland on 24 June, 2017. Picture: AFP.
New Zealand All Blacks player Aaron Cruden (R) tackles British and Irish Lions player Ken Owens (C) during their Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland on 24 June, 2017. Picture: AFP.
4 minutes ago

EDEN PARK – Rieko Ioane scored two tries as the All Blacks beat the British and Irish Lions 30-15 in the first test at Eden Park on Saturday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Codie Taylor also crossed in the first half for the world champions.

Sean O'Brien and Rhys Webb crossed for the Lions, who now play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday before the second test next Saturday.

The All Blacks had held a narrow 13-8 lead at halftime.

