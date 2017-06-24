Former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa retires

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa retires

The Spain international won the 2010 Fifa World Cup and two European Championships in 56 appearances for his country.

FILE: Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (L) and Spanish defender Alvaro Arbeloa (R) tackle French midfielder Franck Ribery during the Euro 2012 football championships quarter-final match Spain vs France on June 23, 2012 at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk. Picture: AFP
FILE: Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (L) and Spanish defender Alvaro Arbeloa (R) tackle French midfielder Franck Ribery during the Euro 2012 football championships quarter-final match Spain vs France on June 23, 2012 at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk. Picture: AFP
58 minutes ago

MADRID – Former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has decided to retire from professional football, the 34-year-old told a Spanish newspaper.

The Spain international won the 2010 Fifa World Cup and two European Championships in 56 appearances for his country.

He also won multiple trophies at Spanish champions Real Madrid, including one league and two Champions League titles.

Arbeloa signed a one-year contract at West Ham after being released from Madrid last August but made just four appearances for the London side.

“It’s time to say goodbye,” Arbeloa told Marca. “Physically I was ok to keep playing.”

Arbeloa made more than 150 appearances for Madrid in two stints at the club and is open to a return to the Bernabeu.

“Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself,” Arbeloa added.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA