Former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa retires
The Spain international won the 2010 Fifa World Cup and two European Championships in 56 appearances for his country.
MADRID – Former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has decided to retire from professional football, the 34-year-old told a Spanish newspaper.
He also won multiple trophies at Spanish champions Real Madrid, including one league and two Champions League titles.
Arbeloa signed a one-year contract at West Ham after being released from Madrid last August but made just four appearances for the London side.
“It’s time to say goodbye,” Arbeloa told Marca. “Physically I was ok to keep playing.”
Arbeloa made more than 150 appearances for Madrid in two stints at the club and is open to a return to the Bernabeu.
“Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself,” Arbeloa added.
