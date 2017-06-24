DA: Gigaba broke the law when granting Guptas citizenship
The party says the former home affairs minister broke the Executive Members Act by failing to declare his decision to Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has breached the Executive Members Ethics Act by failing to declare the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family to Parliament.
It’s emerged, in a letter sent by the director-general to the home affairs portfolio committee that it was an omission to not openly declare to Parliament that members of the Gupta family had been given permanent residence.
The opposition party says the Minister must within 14 days after Parliament begins each year table the names of persons granted citizenship under exceptional circumstances.
The DA's Haniff Hoosen says Gigaba must be held accountable.
“Our responsibility as Members of Parliament is to make sure that the rule of law is upheld and in cases [it] is not upheld and where ministers are found wanting in that regard, they must be held accountable for ensuring that the law is upheld; and whatever corrective indemnity measures must be implemented, must equally be implemented.”
