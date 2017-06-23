Popular Topics
Zuma: Using secret ballot to get majority is not fair

Jacob Zuma told the National Assembly on Thursday that he is not convinced by arguments in favour of parliamentarians voting in secret.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma presents the Presidency budget vote in the National Assembly on 31 May 2017. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma presents the Presidency budget vote in the National Assembly on 31 May 2017. Picture: GCIS.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – With another motion of no confidence looming large over President Jacob Zuma has hit back at opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) calling for a secret ballot.

Zuma told the National Assembly on Thursday that he is not convinced by arguments in favour of parliamentarians voting in secret.

He was speaking just hours after the Constitutional Court confirmed that Speaker Baleka Mbete had the power to decide on the appropriate voting method.

Zuma says he does not see the need for a secret vote in Parliament.

“My view is that we should do what we have done all the time in the past times because I see no convincing reason why we should change.”

Zuma has survived seven motions of no confidence in his leadership.

“You’re trying to get a majority you don’t have by saying secret ballot. I think it’s not fair.”

Opposition parties are hoping that if Members of Parliament vote secretly, African National Congress members would turn against Zuma.

The Democratic Alliance has asked the Speaker to schedule the motion as soon as possible.

WATCH: #SecretBallot EFF: We will stand together and shut down SA

The Constitutional Court's ruling in full

ConCourt on UDM Secret Vote by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

EXECUTIVE ACCOUNTABILITY

The Constitutional Court confirmed the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) application to allow Parliament to hold a motion of no confidence in the president in secret is about executive accountability.

The court ruled that Mbete was mistaken when she said that neither the Constitution nor the rules of the assembly allow her to authorise a vote by secret ballot.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says any motion of no confidence is there to enhance the enforcement of accountability.

“When all the regular checks and balances seem to be ineffective or a serious accountability breach is sought to have occurred, then the citizens’ best interest could at times demand a resort to the ultimate accountability ensuring mechanisms.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

