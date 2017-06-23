MEC eases fears about WC drinking water
Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell reiterated that the quality is closely monitored through stringent testing.
CAPE TOWN - Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has assured Western Cape residents that the province's water is safe to drink.
Addressing concerns around the taste and quality of water in the provincial legislature on Thursday, Bredell reiterated that the quality is closely monitored through stringent testing.
Dam levels have increased, slightly, by an average of around 4% over the past fortnight but remain critical.
The department says that the latest readings indicate the levels have increased to 21.2% on average across the Western Cape.
However, Bredell says that the Western Cape remains a drought-stricken province despite recent rainfall.
“There has been a slight increase in the average dam levels but we are still a long way off from breaking this ongoing drought. We hope to be around 75% on average by October, with the eye on the coming summer period.”
Bredell has cautioned the public to continue to use water sparingly when it does start to rain as forecast over the next few weeks.
“We must ensure that dam levels recover, so when it starts to rain, consumers should not revert back to using water wastefully.”
** The latest dam level data per the National Department of Water and Sanitation**
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
