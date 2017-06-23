Tshwane authorities to begin sourcing quotes for Mahube Valley wall
The wall will be built as soon as possible to separate homeowners and illegal land occupants in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the city will begin sourcing quotes for the building of a wall in Mahube Valley in Mamelodi following violent clashes in the area this week.
This will be built as soon as possible to separate homeowners and illegal land occupants in the area.
On Wednesday night, residents clashed with a group of people setting up shacks illegally.
Community members demanded the immediate eviction and removal of those they were claiming grabbed land.
Several shacks and houses were damaged.
Msimanga visited the township on Thursday in an attempt to defuse tensions.
“This was a settlement requested by the residents to say that if we’re not able to remove the informal settlement people, therefore, they would request that at least they should be separate to avoid further destruction of the sewage system and water system.”
Meanwhile, Mamelodi police say calm has been restored, roads have been cleared and municipal workers are repairing water meters which have been damaged in Mahube Valley during the protest.
The police’s Johannes Maheso says: “All that is remaining is that we’re going to investigate the case of public violence and malicious damage to property and one of an assault.
“There’s no one who has been arrested yet, and we’d also ask for assistance from the public in giving us information on this matter.”
More in Local
-
Brown orders Eskom to finalise appointment of permanent CEO
-
Former Botswana president Ketumile Masire dies
-
Villiersdorp cops lauded for multi-million rand cocaine bust
-
Experts: Baleka Mbete in a corner over secret ballot
-
Metered taxi drivers lament preferential treatment given to Uber drivers
-
#GuptaLeaks: Gupta henchmen prepared fake race-baiting tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.