Tshwane authorities to begin sourcing quotes for Mahube Valley wall

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the city will begin sourcing quotes for the building of a wall in Mahube Valley in Mamelodi following violent clashes in the area this week.

This will be built as soon as possible to separate homeowners and illegal land occupants in the area.

On Wednesday night, residents clashed with a group of people setting up shacks illegally.

Community members demanded the immediate eviction and removal of those they were claiming grabbed land.

Several shacks and houses were damaged.

Msimanga visited the township on Thursday in an attempt to defuse tensions.

“This was a settlement requested by the residents to say that if we’re not able to remove the informal settlement people, therefore, they would request that at least they should be separate to avoid further destruction of the sewage system and water system.”

Meanwhile, Mamelodi police say calm has been restored, roads have been cleared and municipal workers are repairing water meters which have been damaged in Mahube Valley during the protest.

The police’s Johannes Maheso says: “All that is remaining is that we’re going to investigate the case of public violence and malicious damage to property and one of an assault.

“There’s no one who has been arrested yet, and we’d also ask for assistance from the public in giving us information on this matter.”