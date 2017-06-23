'Those opposing Bankorp bailout report are within their rights to challenge it'
The report states the South African government and the Reserve Bank failed to protect the public interest by bailing out Bankorp between 1985 and 1991.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes those opposing her findings on the Bankorp bailout are within their rights to challenge it.
The report, in which Mkhwebane recommends the Reserve Bank recovers the money from Absa, has raised questions about whether she overstepped her mandate.
While visiting Masiphumelele on Friday, Mkhwebane says she welcomes the legal action planned by Absa and Parliament over her report.
“That is welcomed, I mean it is within their right to do that. And I think we will find an opportunity to engage more, ventilate on the issues we need to discuss.”
Mkhwebane says there also needs to be a re-look at whether the laws in the country are benefitting South Africans, especially at a grassroots level.
“When I compile reports, I need to check what prejudice did the person who has been affected by that conduct is facing. So now the prejudice is South Africans should have benefitted from that money but on top of that, is the current status quo benefitting South Africans - which I don’t think it's benefitting South Africans.”
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane doesnt believe she overstepped in her suggestion that the Constitution be amended CA pic.twitter.com/h3CmYwHOy4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2017
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
