Ramaphosa: The rule of law is being undermined
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says that there’s a need for moral and ethical leadership today.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the extent of violence and damage to property during protests shows the country is entering into the moral fray.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Regenesys Business School in Sandton last night where he received a lifetime achievement award in leadership.
“The other day, people are protesting. They take huge trucks and park them in the middle of a highway because they’re protesting about the high-interest rates that they’re being charged.
“People are just trampling on our law, the rule of law is being undermined.”
Ramaphosa says the country has many problems and its moral fibre needs to be restored.
“That begins to represent the moral fibre of our country framed at the scenes. It represents something that is going seriously wrong in the ethical base we should have in our country.”
