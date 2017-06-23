Corruption Watch: Police crimes, brutality a reflection of instability

The Ipid report shows that the nationwide number of people that have died in police custody has increased from 104 to 154.

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch says that the high statistics of police crimes and brutality is a reflection of the instability of the service at the very top.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has tabled a report to parliament showing an increase in the number of people who died while in police custody.

The report also shows that the number of rape and corruption charges against police have increased.

The Ipid report shows that the nationwide number of people that have died in police custody has increased from 104 to 154, with Gauteng having the highest at 27 deaths.

The report also shows that Gauteng had the highest number of rapes by police officers.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says the stats are not surprising.

He says the numbers, particularly around rape, speak to the culture of abusing power in the force.

The report will be discussed in Parliament next week.