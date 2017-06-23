Rene Roman murder case postponed due to delay in DNA evidence
Rene Roman was reported missing on 10 March. After an extensive search, her decomposing body was found hidden at the accused's home in Lavender Hill.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of the killing 13-year-old Rene Roman in Lavender Hill has again been postponed due to a delay in acquiring DNA evidence.
Andrew Plaatjies appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court via video link up from Pollsmoor Prison on Friday.
The 50-year-old man was arrested shortly after Roman's body was found at his Lavender Hill home in March.
The case against Plaatjies has been postponed to 28 July.
At a previous appearance in April, the 50-year-old accused abandoned his bail application.
Rene Roman was reported missing on the 10th of March.
After days of extensive community searches, her decomposing body was found hidden at the accused's home in Lavender Hill.
Roman is one of more than 20 children murdered in the Western Cape this year.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
