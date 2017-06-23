Nelson Mandela Foundation saddened by passing of Sir Ketumile Masire

Masire has been remembered as a teacher who cared deeply about youth development.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says its saddened by the passing of Botswana’s former president Sir Ketumile Masire.

He died at the age of 91 at a hospital last night surrounded by family.

The foundations Sello Hatang extended condolences.

“We would like to pass our deepest condolences to his friends and family. In his honour, we believe all of us must work hard to ensure our countries are more caring towards education.”

The foundation says it will continue to work with the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation through the “Caring4Girls” Initiative in Botswana, and Mandela Day Libraries in an effort to deepen work he was passionate about to further youth development.

At a state banquet for Masire on 23 April 1996, former president Nelson Mandela said South Africa had much to learn from Botswana.

“Our country has much to learn from Botswana - both from your towering successes and your efforts to deal with the difficulties. All these attributes have made Botswana, and you. Mr. President, a natural and capable leader of the region's collective efforts towards growth and development, within the framework of SADC. We also value your leadership in the region's efforts to promote peace and stability on our sub-continent and further afield.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)