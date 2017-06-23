The minister made the comments during a briefing on Friday on the quarterly performances of the entities, 12 of which report to the Transport Department.

PRETORIA - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says that state-owned entities are not created to maximmise profits but to drive the country's development agenda.

The minister made the comments during a briefing on Friday on the quarterly performances of the entities, 12 of which report to the Transport Department.

More to follow.

#TransportSOE Maswanganyi: SOEs not created to maximise profit, but to drive the development agenda. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2017