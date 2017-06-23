Maswanganyi: SOEs not created to maximise profit
The minister made the comments during a briefing on Friday on the quarterly performances of the entities, 12 of which report to the Transport Department.
PRETORIA - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says that state-owned entities are not created to maximmise profits but to drive the country's development agenda.
The minister made the comments during a briefing on Friday on the quarterly performances of the entities, 12 of which report to the Transport Department.
More to follow.
#TransportSOE Maswanganyi: SOEs not created to maximise profit, but to drive the development agenda. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2017
#TransportSOE Maswanganyi: “The 1994 breakthrough allowed the ANC government to pursue economic policies…” BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2017
