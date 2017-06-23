Mantsoe denies confession that killing Mokoena was ritual to save his business
Sandile Mantsoe says he panicked and was not in the right state of mind when he found Kabaro Mokoena dead and disposed of her body.
JOHANNESBURG - Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer has denied confessing to police that he murdered the young woman in a ritual killing in order to save his failing business.
Sandile Mantsoe is accused of murdering Mokoena, setting her alight and burying her body in Lyndhurst earlier this year.
On Friday, a media ban was lifted and the details of his affidavit were made public for the first time.
A confident looking Mantsoe appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday, saying he did not kill his girlfriend and that she committed suicide.
He says he panicked and was not in the right state of mind when he found her dead and disposed of her body.
Mantsoe's affidavit read out in court on Friday challenges statements presented by the investigating officer, where the officer says Mantsoe confessed to having participated in rituals involving cutting and tattoos.
Mantsoe denies this and offered the court an opportunity to check his body for markings.
The married father of three has denied confessing to killing his ex-lover and has accused police of flouting procedure during his arrest.
Mantsoe states that he and Mokoena began their relationship in October last year, a month after he separated from his wife.
Mokoena's family has told the media that she had opened a case of assault against Mantsoe but the father of three claims he was the one who was abused in the relationship.
His affidavit also states that Mokoena was suicidal and had finally succeeded in killing herself on the night in question.
He motivates that because he has assets in the country and no previous convictions, he should be granted bail.
A decision on bail is expected at the end of the month.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
