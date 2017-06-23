Makwetu concerned about financial health of 5 municipalities in WC

The five municipalities in the Central Karoo district and some in the Eden district’s inland are struggling to collect debt from consumers.

CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is concerned about the financial health of five municipalities in the Western Cape.

The local government audit outcomes released this week reveal irregular expenditure by Cape municipalities decreased by R134 million in 2015/16 financial year.

Twenty-four of the 30 councils in the province received clean audits but questions remain about the others.

Makwetu says that their financial management measures are weak.

He adds they have a much poorer economic outlook when compared to the rest of the Western Cape.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell has indicated the province is putting measures in place to assist the municipalities

“A huge effort will go into making sure that clean audits also lead to better service delivery. We realise that there’s still a backlog that needs to be addressed.”

Plans, rubber-stamped by the provincial Treasury, are in place to fill key vacancies within the finance units at these municipalities to improve financial management.