Makwetu concerned about financial health of 5 municipalities in WC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Makwetu concerned about financial health of 5 municipalities in WC

The five municipalities in the Central Karoo district and some in the Eden district’s inland are struggling to collect debt from consumers.

FILE: Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is concerned about the financial health of five municipalities in the Western Cape.

The local government audit outcomes released this week reveal irregular expenditure by Cape municipalities decreased by R134 million in 2015/16 financial year.

Twenty-four of the 30 councils in the province received clean audits but questions remain about the others.

The five municipalities in the Central Karoo district and some in the Eden district’s inland are struggling to collect debt from consumers.

Makwetu says that their financial management measures are weak.

He adds they have a much poorer economic outlook when compared to the rest of the Western Cape.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell has indicated the province is putting measures in place to assist the municipalities

“A huge effort will go into making sure that clean audits also lead to better service delivery. We realise that there’s still a backlog that needs to be addressed.”

Plans, rubber-stamped by the provincial Treasury, are in place to fill key vacancies within the finance units at these municipalities to improve financial management.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA