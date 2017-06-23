Makwetu concerned about financial health of 5 municipalities in WC
The five municipalities in the Central Karoo district and some in the Eden district’s inland are struggling to collect debt from consumers.
CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is concerned about the financial health of five municipalities in the Western Cape.
The local government audit outcomes released this week reveal irregular expenditure by Cape municipalities decreased by R134 million in 2015/16 financial year.
Twenty-four of the 30 councils in the province received clean audits but questions remain about the others.
The five municipalities in the Central Karoo district and some in the Eden district’s inland are struggling to collect debt from consumers.
Makwetu says that their financial management measures are weak.
He adds they have a much poorer economic outlook when compared to the rest of the Western Cape.
Local government MEC Anton Bredell has indicated the province is putting measures in place to assist the municipalities
“A huge effort will go into making sure that clean audits also lead to better service delivery. We realise that there’s still a backlog that needs to be addressed.”
Plans, rubber-stamped by the provincial Treasury, are in place to fill key vacancies within the finance units at these municipalities to improve financial management.
More in Local
-
SACP: Mbete mustn't ignore MP intimidation in secret ballot vote
-
DA MP traumatised after witnessing councillor’s murder
-
Zuma: Using secret ballot to get majority is not fair
-
Health Dept to probe claims unqualified staff conducting postmortems
-
No court date set in Siphamandla Choma assault case
-
Parly will not implement Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.