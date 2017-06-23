KZN Treasury to run Health Dept supply chain amid lack of oncology services

The decision comes as Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo came under fire for a lack of radiotherapy machines to treat cancer patients and a shortage of oncologists in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says that the provincial Treasury will temporarily take over supply chain management at the Health Department.

The crisis dates back five years, following a contractual dispute between the department and a maintenance company tasked with servicing equipment.

Mchunu has conceded that internal controls within the Health Department are weak due to capacity and that the provincial Treasury will now intervene.

“Until such time, the necessary management controls are in place. Treasury will take stock of all tenders, many of which run on a month to month basis.”

A Human Rights Commission investigation has found the right to life and dignity has been violated by the provincial Health Department.

The Democratic Alliance in the province has called for Dhlomo to resign over the matter.