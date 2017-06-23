Health Dept to probe claims unqualified staff conducting postmortems

Forensic assistants who aren’t qualified to conduct pathologist work have been on strike since early this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says it will investigate allegations that unqualified staff at Gauteng mortuaries have been conducting postmortems.

Forensic assistants who aren’t qualified to conduct pathologist work have been on strike since early this month. They claim they’ve been doing the work and have not been paid for it.

The department's Joe Maila says there is currently no evidence to the claims.

“It’s important that we look into this matter, however, there is no evidence so far.”

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says it is unfair that unions are holding grieving families to ransom and hopes the forensic assistant strike ends soon.

Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says they have met with their members over the offer made by the department.

“This morning we’ll be meeting with the department and our members. We hope an agreement can be reached today.”

Maila says claims that some forensic officers also appeared in court to testify in cases will be investigated.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent court order against the work stoppage.

Some families have also now turned to the courts in an effort to bury their loved ones.

Over the weekend, a Muslim family was successful in its legal bid, forcing the Diepkloof government mortuary in Soweto to release the body of a 28-year-old man and perform an autopsy nearly two weeks after his death.

The DA’s Jack Bloom has called on Gauteng health officials to take tougher steps to deal with the strike at government mortuaries which has left families frustrated and in despair.

“Bodies are piling up, they are putting more than one body in a fridge and I think the Gauteng Health Department needs to get tough.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)