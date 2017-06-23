Health Dept to probe claims unqualified staff conducting postmortems
Forensic assistants who aren’t qualified to conduct pathologist work have been on strike since early this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says it will investigate allegations that unqualified staff at Gauteng mortuaries have been conducting postmortems.
Forensic assistants who aren’t qualified to conduct pathologist work have been on strike since early this month. They claim they’ve been doing the work and have not been paid for it.
The department's Joe Maila says there is currently no evidence to the claims.
“It’s important that we look into this matter, however, there is no evidence so far.”
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says it is unfair that unions are holding grieving families to ransom and hopes the forensic assistant strike ends soon.
Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says they have met with their members over the offer made by the department.
“This morning we’ll be meeting with the department and our members. We hope an agreement can be reached today.”
Maila says claims that some forensic officers also appeared in court to testify in cases will be investigated.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent court order against the work stoppage.
Some families have also now turned to the courts in an effort to bury their loved ones.
Over the weekend, a Muslim family was successful in its legal bid, forcing the Diepkloof government mortuary in Soweto to release the body of a 28-year-old man and perform an autopsy nearly two weeks after his death.
The DA’s Jack Bloom has called on Gauteng health officials to take tougher steps to deal with the strike at government mortuaries which has left families frustrated and in despair.
“Bodies are piling up, they are putting more than one body in a fridge and I think the Gauteng Health Department needs to get tough.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SACP: Mbete mustn't ignore MP intimidation in secret ballot vote
-
DA MP traumatised after witnessing councillor’s murder
-
Makwetu concerned about financial health of 5 municipalities in WC
-
Zuma: Using secret ballot to get majority is not fair
-
No court date set in Siphamandla Choma assault case
-
Parly will not implement Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.