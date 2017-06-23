Foetus found dumped in Bellville

Police are investigating after the discovery was made on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A foetus has been found dumped in the Bellville area. The discovery was made on Friday morning.

Resq Medix spokesperson Warren Cupido says the foetus was found dumped in a bin.

“In Voortrekker Road, Bellville, a foetus was found dumped in a bin this morning.”

Cupido says police are on scene and will investigate.